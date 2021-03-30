Menu

Canada

Several staff injured after vehicle crashes through Calgary dental clinic

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 4:50 pm
Four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a medical clinic in Calgary on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Global News

Several staff members of a Calgary dental clinic were injured on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed through the front windows.

Police and paramedics were called to the clinic just after 1 p.m. after the vehicle crashed into the building.

Of the injured staff members, three had to be hospitalized. One was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and two were taken in stable condition, according to police.

Four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a medical clinic in Calgary on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Global News

EMS said paramedics treated four patients, including one in serious condition.

Police said the driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the traffic unit.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
