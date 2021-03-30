Several staff injured after vehicle crashes through Calgary dental clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Several staff members of a Calgary dental clinic were injured on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed through the front windows.

Police and paramedics were called to the clinic just after 1 p.m. after the vehicle crashed into the building.

Of the injured staff members, three had to be hospitalized. One was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and two were taken in stable condition, according to police.

View image in full screen Four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a medical clinic in Calgary on Tuesday. Global News

EMS said paramedics treated four patients, including one in serious condition.

Police said the driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the traffic unit.