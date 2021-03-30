COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked up for April in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says all COVID-19 vaccine appointments for April are taken on Ontario’s online booking system.

The health unit says it is currently adding more for May.

Those who are 70 and above who have not been able to book an appointment for their vaccination are asked to call the health unit and add their names to a local vaccine contingency list.

Adding your name to this list will put you in line for extra doses that do not get used due to “no shows or last minute cancellations.”

To put your name on this list, you must live within 30 minutes of a vaccination site and must be willing to get the shot within minutes’ notice.

“Please be patient as the lines get overloaded with heavy volume. Try later in the day or later in the week if you cannot get through. We are working with our partners to add more capacity to this line asap,” the health unit said in a tweet.

The call centre can be reached at 1-844-369-1234 between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.