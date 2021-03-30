Barrie police investigate ‘suspicious’ incident in Ardagh Bluffs

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they investigated a “suspicious” incident in which two young women reportedly heard a recording of a crying baby before an unknown man drove past them and waved.

Officers also say they’re aware of social media posts that have detailed the incident and that they’ve followed up with investigators from the Barrie police’s human trafficking department, who have indicated they’re not aware of this tactic to lure victims.

On Sunday, officers were made aware of the incident, which took place in Ardagh Bluffs, between Eaglestone Lane and Cumming Drive.

According to police, two young women were walking a dog in the area when they heard what was believed to be a recording of a crying baby.

As they exited the wooded trail onto Cumming Drive at about 5 p.m., a silver car that was driven by an unknown man passed by the women. The driver waved and continued to travel along the road.

Police say the women and driver didn’t exchange any conversation.

After the incident was reported to police, investigators patrolled the area, but they were unable to find the vehicle and didn’t hear any crying sounds.

Officers are strongly recommending that people report incidences of suspicious vehicles or people to the police. Investigators say people should try and remember as many details about a suspicious vehicle or person as possible.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025.