Lifestyle

Canada’s ‘Car of the Year’ is a two-time winner

By Madison Wong Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Unveiling the 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle and Canadian Car of the Year' Unveiling the 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle and Canadian Car of the Year
Stephanie Wallcraft, president of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, presents awards for the 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle and 2021 Canadian Car of the Year.

On Tuesday, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced the Mazda3 as the Canadian Car of the Year exclusively on The Morning Show.

According to Stephanie Wallcraft, president of the AJAC, the Mazda3 is the first car in the history of their 40-year program to be a back-to-back winner.

“This is the 2020 winner and a two-time winner in its category, and new for this year is actually a turbocharged 2.5-litre engine, which is an excellent addition to an already excellent car,” says Wallcraft.

The other two finalists for the award were the Genesis G80 and the Kia K5.

Additionally, the Genesis GV80 was named the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

“This is the first SUV ever for Genesis,” says Wallcraft, adding it also has technology including a 3D physical instrument cluster and safety features like soundproofing technology. 

While the awards are usually held during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto, the event was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We’re looking forward to rejoining them in February 2022,” says Wallcraft.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
