Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 11:18 am
New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard speaks at a COVID-19 briefing February 18, 2021.
New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard speaks at a COVID-19 briefing February 18, 2021. Global News File

New Brunswick will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday after the province widened the areas in the Edmundston region that are under its COVID-19 red level amid growing cases.

Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls have been included in the red level, which is the second-highest level in the province, as of midnight.

Read more: N.B. widening COVID-19 red level area in Edmundston region, pausing AstraZeneca clinics for under 55

That means residents must keep a single-household bubble and social gatherings outdoors can only include five people or fewer with masks and physical distancing.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide the update at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed on the Global News website.

Click to play video: 'Edmundston’s acting mayor calling for more COVID-19 vaccines' Edmundston’s acting mayor calling for more COVID-19 vaccines
Edmundston’s acting mayor calling for more COVID-19 vaccines

 

