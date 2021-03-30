New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday after the province widened the areas in the Edmundston region that are under its COVID-19 red level amid growing cases.

Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls have been included in the red level, which is the second-highest level in the province, as of midnight.

That means residents must keep a single-household bubble and social gatherings outdoors can only include five people or fewer with masks and physical distancing.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide the update at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed on the Global News website.

