Canada

High-risk sexual offender no longer living in Regina: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 11:07 am
The Regina Police Service says high-risk sexual offender Jason Paul Thorn, 47, is no longer living in Regina and is back in closed custody. View image in full screen
Considered a high-risk sexual offender, Jason Paul Thorn is no longer living in Regina, according to police.

The Regina Police Service says Thorn, 47, was arrested at his home on Monday as a result of a mandatory suspension warrant issued by Correctional Service Canada.

Thorn’s arrest came following a change in his assessment, which indicated an increased risk to the public and deteriorating behaviour.

Trending Stories

Police say Thorn has returned to close custody.

Click to play video: 'Matthew Vincent Raymond deemed as high-risk offender' Matthew Vincent Raymond deemed as high-risk offender
Matthew Vincent Raymond deemed as high-risk offender – Dec 17, 2020
