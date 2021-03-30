High-risk sexual offender no longer living in Regina: police

Considered a high-risk sexual offender, Jason Paul Thorn is no longer living in Regina, according to police.
The Regina Police Service says Thorn, 47, was arrested at his home on Monday as a result of a mandatory suspension warrant issued by Correctional Service Canada.
Thorn’s arrest came following a change in his assessment, which indicated an increased risk to the public and deteriorating behaviour.
Police say Thorn has returned to close custody.
Matthew Vincent Raymond deemed as high-risk offender
