High-risk sexual offender no longer living in Regina: police

Considered a high-risk sexual offender, Jason Paul Thorn is no longer living in Regina, according to police.

The Regina Police Service says Thorn, 47, was arrested at his home on Monday as a result of a mandatory suspension warrant issued by Correctional Service Canada.

Thorn’s arrest came following a change in his assessment, which indicated an increased risk to the public and deteriorating behaviour.

Police say Thorn has returned to close custody.

