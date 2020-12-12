High-risk sex offender living in Heritage neighbourhood: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is alerting the public about a man living in the community who police consider to be a high-risk to re-offend.

Jason Paul Thorn, 43, is living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood under supervision.

Thorn’s criminal history includes sexual offences with a history of re-offending, police say. Thorn has been known to target young girls.

Police say Thorn must follow these guidelines:

Follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor in the areas of sexual deviancy and substance abuse

Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless he is accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing, by the parole supervisor

Abstain from the use of all intoxicants

Follow psychiatric counselling and medication regime as directed by a clinician

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media

Immediately report all intimate sexual and nonsexual relationships and friendships or changes in relationships to his parole supervisor

Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility (such as private home placement) approved by the Correctional Service of Canada

Not to associate with any person known to be, or believed to be, involved in criminal activity or substance use

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

Follow psychological counselling to be arranged by his parole supervisor.

Thorn is described as five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with a medium build and has brown eyes along with black hair.

Police are reminding the public not to engage in any form of vigilantism and to contact police with any questions, concerns or to report an incident involving Thorn at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

