Police searching for man who held up Dartmouth convenience store at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Dartmouth while threatening an employee with a knife Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the armed robbery happened at Leonardo’s Convenience Store on Caledonia Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: One person in custody after man stabbed in the face in Halifax

Police say a man entered the store and threatened an employee with a knife while demanding money.

The man didn’t get any money, but police say he took scratch tickets and several bags of dog food.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot, heading towards Main Street.

There were no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as white, 5’6″ and in his 30s. Police say at the time, he was wearing a black face mask, black winter jacket, grey hoodie, black jeans, white sneakers, while carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.