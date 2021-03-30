Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for man who held up Dartmouth convenience store at knifepoint

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 5:48 am
Police are looking for this man who they say robbed a convenience store in Dartmouth Monday night. View image in full screen
Police are looking for this man who they say robbed a convenience store in Dartmouth Monday night. Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police

Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Dartmouth while threatening an employee with a knife Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the armed robbery happened at Leonardo’s Convenience Store on Caledonia Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: One person in custody after man stabbed in the face in Halifax

Police say a man entered the store and threatened an employee with a knife while demanding money.

The man didn’t get any money, but police say he took scratch tickets and several bags of dog food.

Trending Stories

He was last seen leaving the area on foot, heading towards Main Street.

There were no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dies following ‘heavy smoke and fire’ in Stillwater Lake home

The man is described as white, 5’6″ and in his 30s. Police say at the time, he was wearing a black face mask, black winter jacket, grey hoodie, black jeans, white sneakers, while carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyDartmouthHRPConvenience StoreConvenience Store robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers