Canada

Family visits limited at Whitewood care home after COVID-19 spike in community

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 5:16 pm
SHA is urging residents in Whitewood to continue to follow public health measures and said it’s important to increase personal safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19. View image in full screen
SHA is urging residents in Whitewood to continue to follow public health measures and said it’s important to increase personal safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Credit / Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is limiting family visitation at Whitewood Community Health Centre in Whitewood due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community.

SHA made the announcement on Monday, moving the facility to Level 3 family presence restrictions.

It means family members can visit only if the person in care is considered to be at the end of their life. Visitations must be approved by the care home.

Read more: SHA warns of possible coronavirus exposure at Whitewood, Sask. gas station

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” SHA said in a release Monday.

“No other visitors are allowed into the specified facility at this time and these limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

“Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire.”

Read more: Sask. NDP urges expansion of COVID-19 restrictions to Moose Jaw, SHA asks residents to get tested

SHA is urging residents in Whitewood to continue to follow public health measures and said it’s important to increase personal safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include physical distancing of two meters, masking, hand hygiene and self-isolating if showing signs of the virus.

For more information surrounding family presence during COVID-19 visit saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

Click to play video: 'Tech startup helping Saskatchewan seniors capture and pass along memories' Tech startup helping Saskatchewan seniors capture and pass along memories
Tech startup helping Saskatchewan seniors capture and pass along memories – Mar 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
