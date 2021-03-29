Family visits limited at Whitewood care home after COVID-19 spike in community

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is limiting family visitation at Whitewood Community Health Centre in Whitewood due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community.

SHA made the announcement on Monday, moving the facility to Level 3 family presence restrictions.

It means family members can visit only if the person in care is considered to be at the end of their life. Visitations must be approved by the care home.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” SHA said in a release Monday.

“No other visitors are allowed into the specified facility at this time and these limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

“Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire.”

SHA is urging residents in Whitewood to continue to follow public health measures and said it’s important to increase personal safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include physical distancing of two meters, masking, hand hygiene and self-isolating if showing signs of the virus.

For more information surrounding family presence during COVID-19 visit saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

