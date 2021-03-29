Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 172 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Click to play video: 'Ford says he stands by federal assessment that AstraZeneca vaccine safe for people 55+' Ford says he stands by federal assessment that AstraZeneca vaccine safe for people 55+
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday reacted to Prince Edward Island suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, currently being used for those 18-39, and said they had been advised by the federal government and health officials the vaccine was still safe for those 55 and over.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 172 new coronavirus cases and one additional death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,629, including 197 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 253 new COVID-19 variant cases since Friday, bringing the total variant case count up to 1,210, 256 of which are active.

Read more: What should be done with leftover vaccines at Ontario clinics? Experts push for a plan

On Sunday, 1,349 COVID-19 inoculations were given to people across the region, bringing the total number of vaccine doses given up to 86,206. This includes almost 18,000 people who have received both necessary vaccine doses.

Fifty-eight of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 36 are in Bradford,  24 are in New Tecumseth and 16 are in Innisfil.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs' Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs
Minister Elliott receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, encourages people to get theirs

The rest of the new cases are all in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Trending Stories

Forty-six of the new cases a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 21 are community-acquired and 12 are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 7,629 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — or 6,853 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

There are also 12 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four educational settings, four institutional settings, three workplaces and one congregate setting.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Ontario reported 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 345,234, including 7,337 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, though ‘strongly encourage’ inoculation: health minister' Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, though ‘strongly encourage’ inoculation: health minister
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirus

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers