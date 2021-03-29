Coronavirus: 172 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 172 new coronavirus cases and one additional death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,629, including 197 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 253 new COVID-19 variant cases since Friday, bringing the total variant case count up to 1,210, 256 of which are active.

On Sunday, 1,349 COVID-19 inoculations were given to people across the region, bringing the total number of vaccine doses given up to 86,206. This includes almost 18,000 people who have received both necessary vaccine doses.

Fifty-eight of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 36 are in Bradford, 24 are in New Tecumseth and 16 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are all in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Forty-six of the new cases a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 21 are community-acquired and 12 are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 7,629 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — or 6,853 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

There are also 12 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four educational settings, four institutional settings, three workplaces and one congregate setting.

On Monday, Ontario reported 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 345,234, including 7,337 deaths.