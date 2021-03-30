2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominations: List of major TV, movies nominees

The nominees for the 9th annual Canadian Screen Awards were revealed on Tuesday morning, showcasing the broad Canuck talent on both big and small screens.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees across 141 film, television, and digital media categories. The awards will be given out as a seven-part series of presentations — streamed live on Academy.ca as well as the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels — from Monday, May 17, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021.
The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek leads both the television and overall Canadian Screen Award nominations with 21, followed by Cardinal: Until The Night and Trickster with 15 nominations each.
In movies, Jeff Barnaby’s Blood Quantum tops nominations with 10, while Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy has 9 and Charles Officer’s Akilla’s Escape received eight.
Bit Playas leads digital media nominations with six, Hey Lady! with five, and both Avocado Toast the series and Ghost BFF has four.
A group of 11 Canadians will also receive special awards, including Cree actor/producer Tina Keeper, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy, noted environmentalist David Suzuki and the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.
“As we look forward to brighter days, we are honoured to celebrate the momentous achievements of the 2021 Canadian Screen Award nominees and their creative works with Canadians from coast-to-coast,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.
“The nominees for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards make this one thing very clear: we have a group of incredibly talented individuals in this country,” said John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “It is our immense privilege to spotlight the excellence and success of our industry, and to show our appreciation for the stories they tell.”
Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.
Movies
Best Motion Picture
Beans
Funny Boy
Nadia, Butterfly
The Nest
Underground | Souterrain
Achievement in Cinematography
Maya Bankovic – Akilla’s Escape
Marie Davignon – Beans
Michel St-Martin – Blood Quantum
James Klopko, CSC – A Fire In The Cold Season
Stéphanie Wiber Biron – Nadia, Butterfly
Achievement in Direction
Deepa Mehta – Funny Boy
Pascal Plante – Nadia, Butterfly
Sean Durkin – The Nest
Brandon Cronenberg – Possessor
Sophie Dupuis – Underground | Souterrain
Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role
Saul Williams – Akilla’s Escape
Michael Greyeyes – Blood Quantum
Alex Wolff – Castle in the Ground
Lance Henriksen – Falling
Joakim Robillard – Underground | Souterrain
Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role
Thamela Mpumlwana – Akilla’s Escape
Ronnie Rowe, Jr. – Akilla’s Escape
Stephen McHattie – Come to Daddy
Colm Feore – Sugar Daddy
Jesse LaVercombe – Violation
Performance By an Actress in a Leading Role
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Carrie Coon – The Nest
Carmen Moore – Rustic Oracle
Rosalie Pépin – Vacarme
Madeleine Sims-Fewer – Violation
Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Groening – Bone Cage
Agam Darshi – Funny Boy
Mary Walsh – Happy Place
Micheline Lanctôt – Laughter | Le rire
Felicity Huffman – Tammy’s Always Dying
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary
The Forbidden Reel – Ariel Nasr, Sergeo Kirby, Kat Baulu, Annette Clarke
Stateless – Michèle Stephenson, Jennifer Holness, Lea Marin, Anita Lee, Joe Brewster, Sudz Sutherland
Wandering: A Rohingya Story | Errance sans retour – Mélanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins
A Woman, My Mother | Une femme, ma mère – Claude Demers
The World is Bright – Ying Wang, Jian Ping Su, Jordan Paterson
Television
Best Drama Series
Burden of Truth — CBC (CBC)
Cardinal: Until The Night — CTV (Bell Media)
Departure — Global (Corus Entertainment)
Transplant — CTV (Bell Media)
Vikings — History (Corus Entertainment)
Best Comedy Series
Baroness Von Sketch Show — CBC (CBC)
Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)
Letterkenny — Crave (Bell Media)
Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Best Lead Actor, Drama Series
Peter Mooney, Burden of Truth — CBC (CBC)
Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Until The Night — CTV (Bell Media)
Roger Cross, Coroner — CBC (CBC)
Hamza Haq, Transplant — CTV (Bell Media)
Joel Oulette, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Best Lead Actress, Drama Series
Kristen Kreuk, Burden of Truth — CBC (CBC)
Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Until the Night — CTV (Bell Media)
Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown — CBC (CBC)
Crystale Lightning, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp — CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Evan Buliung, Departure — Global (Corus Entertainment)
Christopher Plummer, Departure — Global (Corus Entertainment)
Jonny Harris, Murdoch Mysteries — CBC (CBC)
Joel Thomas Hynes, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Kalani Queypo, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Tamara Podemski, Coroner — CBC (CBC)
Sharron Matthews, Frankie Drake Mysteries — CBC (CBC)
Anna Lambe, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Georgina Lightning, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Gail Maurice, Trickster — CBC (CBC)
Best Lead Actor, Comedy Series
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)
Jared Keeso, Letterkenny — Crave (Bell Media)
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Best Lead Actress, Comedy Series
Jean Yoon, Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Dani Kind, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Catherine Reitman, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Andrew Phung, Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)
Chris Elliott, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Noah Reid, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Ryan Belleville, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Peter Keleghan, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Jennifer Robertson, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Karen Robinson, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)
Sarah McVie, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Juno Rinaldi, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)
Best TV Movie
Christmas Jars — Citytv (Rogers Media)
Glass Houses — Crave (Bell Media)
No Good Deed — Crave (Bell Media)
The Sanctuary — Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada
Best Reality Show/Competition Program or Series
Battle of the Blades — CBC (CBC)
Canada’s Drag Race — Crave (Bell Media)
Dragons’ Den — CBC (CBC)
The Great Canadian Baking Show — CBC (CBC)
Wall of Chefs — Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)
Best Lifestyle Program or Series
Carnival Eats — Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)
Mary’s Kitchen Crush — CTV (Bell Media)
Property Brothers: Forever Home — HGTV (Corus Entertainment)
Restaurants on the Edge — Cottage Life (Blue Ant Media)
Scott’s Vacation House Rules — HGTV (Corus Entertainment)
Best National Newscast
APTN National News (APTN)
CBC News: The National (CBC)
CTV: National News With Lisa LaFlamme (Bell Media)
Global National (Corus Entertainment)
Best Web Program or Series, Fiction
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort — (LaRue Entertainment)
Bit Playas — (LaRue Entertainment)
Decoys — (Counterfeit Pictures)
Hey Lady! — (TJ Content Ltd)
NarcoLeap — (KGP Films)
The Canadian Screen Awards main event, featuring a curated selection of prominent awards, streams live on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.
For a complete list of the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominees, please visit the official site.
