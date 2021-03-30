2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominations: List of major TV, movies nominees

Send this page to someone via email

The nominees for the 9th annual Canadian Screen Awards were revealed on Tuesday morning, showcasing the broad Canuck talent on both big and small screens.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees across 141 film, television, and digital media categories. The awards will be given out as a seven-part series of presentations — streamed live on Academy.ca as well as the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels — from Monday, May 17, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek leads both the television and overall Canadian Screen Award nominations with 21, followed by Cardinal: Until The Night and Trickster with 15 nominations each.

In movies, Jeff Barnaby’s Blood Quantum tops nominations with 10, while Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy has 9 and Charles Officer’s Akilla’s Escape received eight.

Bit Playas leads digital media nominations with six, Hey Lady! with five, and both Avocado Toast the series and Ghost BFF has four.

A group of 11 Canadians will also receive special awards, including Cree actor/producer Tina Keeper, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy, noted environmentalist David Suzuki and the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

“As we look forward to brighter days, we are honoured to celebrate the momentous achievements of the 2021 Canadian Screen Award nominees and their creative works with Canadians from coast-to-coast,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

“The nominees for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards make this one thing very clear: we have a group of incredibly talented individuals in this country,” said John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “It is our immense privilege to spotlight the excellence and success of our industry, and to show our appreciation for the stories they tell.”

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.

Movies

Best Motion Picture

Beans

Funny Boy

Nadia, Butterfly

The Nest

Underground | Souterrain

Achievement in Cinematography

Maya Bankovic – Akilla’s Escape

Marie Davignon – Beans

Michel St-Martin – Blood Quantum

James Klopko, CSC – A Fire In The Cold Season

Stéphanie Wiber Biron – Nadia, Butterfly

Achievement in Direction

Deepa Mehta – Funny Boy

Pascal Plante – Nadia, Butterfly

Sean Durkin – The Nest

Brandon Cronenberg – Possessor

Sophie Dupuis – Underground | Souterrain

Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role

Saul Williams – Akilla’s Escape

Michael Greyeyes – Blood Quantum

Alex Wolff – Castle in the Ground

Lance Henriksen – Falling

Joakim Robillard – Underground | Souterrain

Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role

Thamela Mpumlwana – Akilla’s Escape

Ronnie Rowe, Jr. – Akilla’s Escape

Stephen McHattie – Come to Daddy

Colm Feore – Sugar Daddy

Jesse LaVercombe – Violation

Performance By an Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Carrie Coon – The Nest

Carmen Moore – Rustic Oracle

Rosalie Pépin – Vacarme

Madeleine Sims-Fewer – Violation

Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Groening – Bone Cage

Agam Darshi – Funny Boy

Mary Walsh – Happy Place

Micheline Lanctôt – Laughter | Le rire

Felicity Huffman – Tammy’s Always Dying

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

The Forbidden Reel – Ariel Nasr, Sergeo Kirby, Kat Baulu, Annette Clarke

Stateless – Michèle Stephenson, Jennifer Holness, Lea Marin, Anita Lee, Joe Brewster, Sudz Sutherland

Wandering: A Rohingya Story | Errance sans retour – Mélanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins

A Woman, My Mother | Une femme, ma mère – Claude Demers

The World is Bright – Ying Wang, Jian Ping Su, Jordan Paterson

Television

Best Drama Series

Burden of Truth — CBC (CBC)

Cardinal: Until The Night — CTV (Bell Media)

Departure — Global (Corus Entertainment)

Transplant — CTV (Bell Media)

Vikings — History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Comedy Series

Baroness Von Sketch Show — CBC (CBC)

Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)

Letterkenny — Crave (Bell Media)

Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

Peter Mooney, Burden of Truth — CBC (CBC)

Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Until The Night — CTV (Bell Media)

Roger Cross, Coroner — CBC (CBC)

Hamza Haq, Transplant — CTV (Bell Media)

Joel Oulette, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

Kristen Kreuk, Burden of Truth — CBC (CBC)

Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Until the Night — CTV (Bell Media)

Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown — CBC (CBC)

Crystale Lightning, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp — CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Evan Buliung, Departure — Global (Corus Entertainment)

Christopher Plummer, Departure — Global (Corus Entertainment)

Jonny Harris, Murdoch Mysteries — CBC (CBC)

Joel Thomas Hynes, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Kalani Queypo, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Tamara Podemski, Coroner — CBC (CBC)

Sharron Matthews, Frankie Drake Mysteries — CBC (CBC)

Anna Lambe, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Georgina Lightning, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Gail Maurice, Trickster — CBC (CBC)

Best Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)

Jared Keeso, Letterkenny — Crave (Bell Media)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Best Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Jean Yoon, Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Dani Kind, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Catherine Reitman, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Andrew Phung, Kim’s Convenience — CBC (CBC)

Chris Elliott, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Noah Reid, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Ryan Belleville, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Peter Keleghan, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Jennifer Robertson, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Karen Robinson, Schitt’s Creek — CBC (CBC)

Sarah McVie, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Juno Rinaldi, Workin’ Moms — CBC (CBC)

Best TV Movie

Christmas Jars — Citytv (Rogers Media)

Glass Houses — Crave (Bell Media)

No Good Deed — Crave (Bell Media)

The Sanctuary — Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada

Best Reality Show/Competition Program or Series

Battle of the Blades — CBC (CBC)

Canada’s Drag Race — Crave (Bell Media)

Dragons’ Den — CBC (CBC)

The Great Canadian Baking Show — CBC (CBC)

Wall of Chefs — Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

Carnival Eats — Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Mary’s Kitchen Crush — CTV (Bell Media)

Property Brothers: Forever Home — HGTV (Corus Entertainment)

Restaurants on the Edge — Cottage Life (Blue Ant Media)

Scott’s Vacation House Rules — HGTV (Corus Entertainment)

Best National Newscast

APTN National News (APTN)

CBC News: The National (CBC)

CTV: National News With Lisa LaFlamme (Bell Media)

Global National (Corus Entertainment)

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort — (LaRue Entertainment)

Bit Playas — (LaRue Entertainment)

Decoys — (Counterfeit Pictures)

Hey Lady! — (TJ Content Ltd)

NarcoLeap — (KGP Films)

The Canadian Screen Awards main event, featuring a curated selection of prominent awards, streams live on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

For a complete list of the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominees, please visit the official site.