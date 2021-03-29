Two charged after police recover $75,000 in stolen sunglasses in Bradford, Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged two people after $75,000 worth of stolen sunglasses were recovered in connection with an investigation into six commercial break-ins in Bradford and Innisfil, Ont.

According to investigators, the break-ins took place during the overnight hours between March 8 and 17 at four businesses in Bradford and at two businesses in Innisfil.

Police say the thieves targeted money, safes and other valuables.

TWO ARRESTS, OVER $75,000 IN STOLEN SUNGLASSES RECOVERED: Our Street Crime Unit investigated 6 commercial break and enters in #Bradford and #Innisfil.

On March 17, police arrested two people who were in a vehicle in Bradford. Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found more than $75,000 worth of sunglasses, $720 in cash, electronics and food.

Officers say they also seized illegal drugs.

Justin Yates, 43, from Bradford, and Erin Boore, 33, from Haliburton, are both each facing multiple breaking, entering and theft charges, possession of stolen property charges and drug charges.

Both the accused were released with a future court date.

