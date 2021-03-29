Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two charged after police recover $75,000 in stolen sunglasses in Bradford, Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 2:44 pm
South Simcoe police say they've charged two people after stolen sunglasses were recovered in connection with an investigation into six commercial break-ins. View image in full screen
South Simcoe police say they've charged two people after stolen sunglasses were recovered in connection with an investigation into six commercial break-ins. Police handout

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged two people after $75,000 worth of stolen sunglasses were recovered in connection with an investigation into six commercial break-ins in Bradford and Innisfil, Ont.

According to investigators, the break-ins took place during the overnight hours between March 8 and 17 at four businesses in Bradford and at two businesses in Innisfil.

Read more: Investigation continues into Bradford, Ont., apartment building fire: ‘A very serious situation’

Police say the thieves targeted money, safes and other valuables.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 17, police arrested two people who were in a vehicle in Bradford. Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found more than $75,000 worth of sunglasses, $720 in cash, electronics and food.

Trending Stories

Officers say they also seized illegal drugs.

Justin Yates, 43, from Bradford, and Erin Boore, 33, from Haliburton, are both each facing multiple breaking, entering and theft charges, possession of stolen property charges and drug charges.

Both the accused were released with a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police' Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police
Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police – Oct 30, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsBradford newsBradford break-insInnisfil break-insBradford stolen property

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers