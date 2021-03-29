Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Captain Underpants’ spin-off book pulled for ‘passive racism’

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
Dav Pilkey View image in full screen
Dav Pilkey attends the 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' premiere in Los Angeles in May 2017. Press Association/CP Photo

A graphic novel for children from the wildly popular Captain Underpants series is being pulled from library and bookstore shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.”

The book under scrutiny is 2010’s The Adventures of Ook and Gluk by Dav Pilkey, who has apologized, saying it “contains harmful racial stereotypes” and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.”

Read more: Man gets final pay in oil-covered pennies after quitting ‘toxic’ job

The book follows a pair of friends who travel from 500,001 B.C. to 2222, where they meet a martial arts instructor who teaches them kung fu and they learn principles found in Chinese philosophy.

Scholastic said it had removed the book from its websites, stopped processing orders for it and sought a return of all inventory. “We will take steps to inform schools and libraries who may still have this title in circulation of our decision to withdraw it from publication,” the publisher said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '6 Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist imagery' 6 Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist imagery
6 Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist imagery – Mar 2, 2021

In a YouTube statement, Pilkey said he planned to donate his advance and all royalties from the book’s sales to groups dedicated to stopping violence against Asians and to promoting diversity in children’s books and publishing.

Trending Stories

“I hope that you, my readers, will forgive me, and learn from my mistake that even unintentional and passive stereotypes and racism are harmful to everyone,” he wrote. “I apologize, and I pledge to do better.”

Story continues below advertisement

The decision comes amid a wave of high-profile and sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans since the pandemic began.

Read more: Beaver ends up inside Toronto’s Royal York subway station

Earlier this month, the estate of Dr. Seuss said six of his books would no longer be published because they contained depictions of groups that were “hurtful and wrong,” including Asian Americans. The move drew immediate reaction on social media from those who called it another example of “cancel culture.”

Global News has reached out to Scholastic Canada to confirm that the book will also be taken off of shelves here.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Captain Underpantsadventures of ook and glukcaptain underpants bookcaptain underpants book racistcaptain underpants racistdav pilkeydav pilkey books

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers