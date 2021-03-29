Quebec in ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 pandemic, health minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s health minister has officially declared there is a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province as the case count continues to rise.

“We don’t have to ask ourselves if we are in a third wave,” Christian Dubé told reporters in Montreal on Monday. “We are in a third wave but what we can do is control it.”

The goal is to control variants, which are considered to be more contagious, as much and as long as possible, he added. Dubé said it is too early to know if restrictions will be tightened in the coming weeks.

The province is reporting an additional 891 novel coronavirus cases Monday and health officials recorded five more deaths related to the pandemic, including two in the past 24 hours. The other fatalities took place earlier in the month.

The total caseload now stands at 309,202 while the number of recoveries has surpassed 290,000 since the beginning of the health crisis.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, has reached 10,651. The tally was changed Monday, however, after an investigation revealed a previously reported death was not due to the virus.

When it comes to hospitalizations, there are now three fewer patients in care for a total of 477. Of them, 120 are in intensive care units, a rise of six from the previous day.

In Quebec, 38,801 doses were administered Sunday. So far, 1,261,855 jabs have been given since the campaign launched last December.

The latest screening information shows that 22,121 tests were carried out Saturday.

Upwards of 300 tickets for curfew violations

Montreal police say they received more than 600 calls last week related to pandemic measures.

Over the past week, officers issued 431 tickets last week for flouting public health orders in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Of those fines, police say 319 were given to Montrealers allegedly violating curfew. The measure is in place from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the province.

