Quebec officials say many vaccine appointments unfilled, ask seniors to act

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging residents in the province to get vaccinated.

“There are still appointments available in the coming days in some regions, especially in Montreal,” Dubé said for those aged 60 years and older.

The health minister said he invites those who have not yet gotten their first shot to book their appointments.

Vaccination #COVID : il reste des rdv dispos dans les prochains jrs dans certaines régions, surtout à Mtl (60+ ans) au Palais des congrès et à la Clinique St-Laurent. J’invite les gens qui n’ont pas pris leur rdv de 1ère dose à aller au https://t.co/2bKzdyp1n5 voir les dispos. https://t.co/bxj1ygV4yf — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) March 28, 2021

Quebec has given doses to 76 per cent of those 80 and over, as well as 52 per cent of those 70 years and older and 17 per cent of those aged 60 to 69. The vast majority are first doses, very few have been fully vaccinated.

As of last week, Quebec said about 75 per cent or more of all age groups 65 years and older had either received a vaccine or made an appointment.

The province reported 917 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after breaking the 1,000-mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-February.

–with files the Canadian Press