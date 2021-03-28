Menu

Health

Quebec officials say many vaccine appointments unfilled, ask seniors to act

Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dubé said he is inviting those aged 60 years and older to book appointments for their first shot.
By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2021 8:39 pm
Vaccination stations in the Palais des congres ready to administer the vaccine against COVID-19 virus in Montreal, Que., Saturday, March 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Vaccination stations in the Palais des congres ready to administer the vaccine against COVID-19 virus in Montreal, Que., Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging residents in the province to get vaccinated.

“There are still appointments available in the coming days in some regions, especially in Montreal,” Dubé said for those aged 60 years and older.

The health minister said he invites those who have not yet gotten their first shot to book their appointments.

Quebec has given doses to 76 per cent of those 80 and over, as well as 52 per cent of those 70 years and older and 17 per cent of those aged 60 to 69. The vast majority are first doses, very few have been fully vaccinated.

As of last week, Quebec said about 75 per cent or more of all age groups 65 years and older had either received a vaccine or made an appointment.

The province reported 917 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after breaking the 1,000-mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-February.

–with files the Canadian Press

