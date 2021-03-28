Menu

Health

COVID-19: Toronto mayor urging those aged 70 and older to get vaccinated, many spots unfilled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto expands vaccine clinic appointments to residents 70+ in bid to fill empty spots' City of Toronto expands vaccine clinic appointments to residents 70+ in bid to fill empty spots
WATCH ABOVE: (March 26) There are tens of thousands of available appointments at City-operated vaccine clinics. In an effort to fill these, Toronto officials are expanding its vaccine availability to those 70 and older.

Toronto’s mayor is urging anyone 70 years or older to get vaccinated.

John Tory says three new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics will open Monday, but there are still many appointments unfilled.

He says supply issues of the vaccine have been resolved and the city is ramping up its rollout of the shots.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases for 4th straight day

Ontario reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 daily cases.

Tory says more than 450,000 people in Toronto have received doses thus far.

He says he won’t be satisfied until all the vaccination appointments are “sold out.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
