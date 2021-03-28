COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 28

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Toronto mayor urges those 70+ to get vaccinated

Toronto’s mayor is urging anyone 70 years of age or older to get vaccinated.

Mayor John Tory said supply issues of the vaccine have been resolved, and the city is ramping up its rollout of the shots.

He said he won’t be satisfied until all the vaccination appointments are “sold out.”

Two more city-run mass immunization clinics are set to open in the city on Monday, including one at Malvern Community Recreation Centre in Scarborough and Mitchell Field Arena in North York.

The clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for those who are eligible and have confirmed appointments.

Great to tour the Malvern Community Recreation Centre mass immunization site. This clinic will open tomorrow morning alongside the Mitchell Field Arena. Book your appointment now:

💻https://t.co/e5JSvWjSxD

📱1-888-999-6488 pic.twitter.com/sY4wAASqWJ — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 28, 2021

2:08 City of Toronto expands vaccine clinic appointments to residents 70+ in bid to fill empty spots City of Toronto expands vaccine clinic appointments to residents 70+ in bid to fill empty spots

Ontario reported a total of 2,448 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

780 were in Toronto

356 were in Peel Region

278 were in York Region

219 were in Durham Region

45 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,000 new cases for 4th straight day

Ontario reported 2,448 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 343,140.

This marks the fourth day in a row that the province has reported more than 2,000 cases. On Saturday, 2,453 cases were reported, which was the largest single-day increase in more than two months.

A total of 317,408 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,543 and is 92.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nineteen new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,327.

Nearly 65K more vaccines administered in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 1,981,282 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 64,950 over 24 hours.

So far, 309,285 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Ontario set to receive more than 1 million vaccine doses this week

Ontario is set to receive more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, according to the federal government.

The province is expecting to receive 583,400 AstraZeneca doses from the United States and 466,830 Pfizer doses, for a total of 1,050,230.

A batch of Moderna shots that were allocated for Ontario last week were delayed, and are also expected to arrive this week.

ONTARIO COVID-19 VACCINE ALLOCATION FORECAST FOR WEEK OF MARCH 29: – Pfizer: 466,830

– Moderna: 0 (Though there is still a batch that needs to come in from last week's allocation.)

– AstraZeneca: 583,400 TOTAL: 1,050,230 — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) March 28, 2021

— With files from The Canadian Press