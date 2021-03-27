Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at two Western University residences

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 27, 2021 12:50 pm
Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence. View image in full screen
Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Western University residences.

Seven cases from Saugeen-Maitland Hall have been confirmed along with four cases from Ontario Hall.

Another outbreak at a Western University residence, Essex Hall, remains active. It was declared March 2 and involves at least seven cases.

Read more: MLHU declares COVID-19 outbreak after 22 cases tied to off-campus parties

In a statement from Western University Friday, the school said all students living in Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Ontario Hall are being notified.

Those who have tested positive and some close contacts have been moved to a quarantine location outside of the residences.

Western says contact tracing is led by the MLHU and they will notify anyone considered a close contact.

Floor lounges and study rooms in both residences have been closed. On-site testing to students on affected floors is also being provided.

