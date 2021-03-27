COVID-19 outbreak declared at two Western University residences

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Western University residences.

Seven cases from Saugeen-Maitland Hall have been confirmed along with four cases from Ontario Hall.

Another outbreak at a Western University residence, Essex Hall, remains active. It was declared March 2 and involves at least seven cases.

In a statement from Western University Friday, the school said all students living in Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Ontario Hall are being notified.

Those who have tested positive and some close contacts have been moved to a quarantine location outside of the residences.

Story continues below advertisement

Western says contact tracing is led by the MLHU and they will notify anyone considered a close contact.

Floor lounges and study rooms in both residences have been closed. On-site testing to students on affected floors is also being provided.

2:22 COVID-19 outbreak at Queen’s University just prior to St. Patrick’s Day COVID-19 outbreak at Queen’s University just prior to St. Patrick’s Day – Mar 11, 2021