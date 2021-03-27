Menu

Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 27

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 27, 2021 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Personal care services to reopen in Ontario’s COVID-19 grey lockdown regions' Personal care services to reopen in Ontario’s COVID-19 grey lockdown regions
WATCH ABOVE: After four months, hair cuts and manicures will be available again in Toronto and Peel Region. But some business owners say they worry it’s been too long.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Toronto residents aged 70 and older now able to book vaccine appointments

Toronto residents aged 70 and older were able to book COVID-19 vaccinations at city clinics starting Saturday morning.

Mayor John Tory announced Friday the city was expanding the eligibility to include the age group, urging people to get the vaccine.

He says the number of elderly residents signing up for the shot has been decreasing since bookings opened to those aged 75 and older earlier this week.

Read more: Toronto residents aged 70 and older now able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,453 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

  • 814 were in Toronto
  • 411 were in Peel Region
  • 263 were in York Region
  • 139 were in Durham Region
  • 73 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports largest single-day jump in cases in more than 2 months

Ontario reported 2,453 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 340,692.

It marks the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases for the province since Jan. 22, when 2,662 were reported. Saturday also marks the third day in a row that Ontario has reported more than 2,000 new cases.

Sixteen new deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,308.

A total of 315,865 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,481 and is 92.7 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 78K more vaccine doses administered in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 1,916,332 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 77,740.

So far, 308,301 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Read more: ‘It’s a joke’: Doug Ford slams feds’ procurement of COVID-19 vaccines

— With files from The Canadian Press

 

