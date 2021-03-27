Menu

Canada

China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in Canada, U.S.

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video: 'New sanctions from several countries anger China' New sanctions from several countries anger China
WATCH: New sanctions from several countries anger China

China on Saturday announced sanctions on individuals and entities in the United States and Canada, in response to sanctions imposed on Chinese citizens and groups over Xinjiang.

Read more: Canada hits Chinese officials with sanctions over ‘gross’ human rights violations in Xinjiang

China has sanctioned Canadian member of parliament Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the House of Commons of Canada, according to the statement.

Click to play video: 'Canada, allies slap sanctions against China over Uyghurs' Canada, allies slap sanctions against China over Uyghurs
Canada, allies slap sanctions against China over Uyghurs

China would also impose sanctions on the chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gayle Manchin and the vice chair of the USCIRF Tony Perkins, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

-More to come.

© 2021 Reuters
