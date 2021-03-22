Canada hits Chinese officials with sanctions over ‘gross’ human rights violations in Xinjiang

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is hitting four Chinese officials and one entity with sanctions over what Global Affairs called their participation in “gross and systematic human rights violations” in the Xinjiang region.

The sanctions, which Canada is applying in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom, come amid multiple reports, studies and news articles detailing the horrific mistreatment and abuse China’s Uyghur population has been subjected to in the Xinjiang region.

“Mounting evidence points to systemic, state-led human rights violations by Chinese authorities,” read the statement from Global Affairs, issued Monday.

“This includes the mass arbitrary detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities on the basis of their religion and ethnicity, as well as political re-education, forced labour, torture and forced sterilization.”

The European Union also imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials earlier in the day on Monday, prompting swift retaliation from Beijing, which is reportedly set to blacklist several European officials.

This isn’t the first action Canada has taken to express concern about China’s treatment of the Uyghurs. In late February, Canadian lawmakers voted to support a motion formally recognizing China’s treatment of its ethnic Muslim Uyghur population as a genocide – though the Liberal cabinet abstained from the vote.

China’s ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, denounced the motion prior to the vote.

“We firmly oppose that because it runs counter to the facts. And it’s like, you know, interfering in our domestic affairs,” Cong said at the time.

“There’s nothing like genocide happening in Xinjiang at all.”

In January, Canada and the U.K. also outlined a host of new measures in a bid to move in on businesses that profit off forced labour in the Xinjiang region.

As a part of those measures, the government urged companies with business links to the Xinjiang region to “closely examine their supply chains” to make sure their companies aren’t participating in the use of forced labour.

China was infuriated by the move, accusing Canada of colluding with other countries to undermine Xinjiang’s stability – a move they wrote is “doomed to fail.”

“Canada is simply not qualified to be ‘a human rights preacher.’ Canada has a bad record on its own [Indigenous] problems. Additionally, its systemic racial discrimination is even more widely criticized,” read China’s statement in late January.

“Under the banner of ‘caring about’ the human rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, Canada distorts the facts, blames the innocent and suppressed Xinjiang enterprise for no reason, which fully exposed its hypocritical and ugly face.”

On Oct. 20, the House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights released a statement detailing the findings of its own study into the human rights situation of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

It found China’s treatment of its Uyghur population constitutes a “genocide.”

The statement described horrific human rights abuses, including mass detentions, forced sterilizations, claims of widespread organ harvesting, and coerced labour.

“Survivors of the concentration camps described deplorable conditions. The subcommittee heard that detainees are abused psychologically, physically and sexually. They are forbidden from speaking the [Uyghur] language or practising their religion,” read the statement.

In a press release issued Monday amid the announcement of the sanctions, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said Canada remains “deeply concerned” about the “the egregious human rights violations that are taking place in Xinjiang at the hands of the Chinese state.”

“Today, we are joining our partners in calling on the Government of China to put an end to this systematic campaign of repression against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities and to hold those responsible to account,” he said.

— With files from Global News’ Emerald Bensadoun, The Canadian Press, Reuters