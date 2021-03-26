Video captures federal RCMP making dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A dramatic arrest was caught on video by a bystander in Kelowna late Thursday afternoon.

In the video, a man is seen being arrested by RCMP officers dressed in tactical gear, armed with assault rifles and supported by a canine team.

While it is unclear what the arrest was in connection to, RCMP told Global News that the officers involved in the takedown are from the federal RCMP Serious Organized Crime Unit.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. at The Shore in Kelowna, a rental housing complex.

While the bystander who submitted the video declined an interview, another man who lives at The Shore witnessed some of the action.

“[I] was just coming back on my Harley and I came up to the entrance, it was blocked off by militarized police,” said Aaron Parser. “So I went around to the other side and they had that blocked off as well, same thing, police with machine guns.”

Parser says his children saw the arrest take place.

“I went upstairs and I told [my kids] about it, they said they wanted to check it out,” said Parser.

“They said they saw the RCMP put someone in their car handcuffed and he was dressed all in black.”

The Shore says the man who was arrested is not a resident in their building but was visiting with someone that lives there.

RCMP said more information will be available early next week.

