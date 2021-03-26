Menu

Crime

1 facing charges related to death of woman found in Calgary hotel

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 5:07 pm
Sharilyn Shelley Ann Gagnon has been identified as the woman found dead at the Airport Traveller's Inn in Calgary. View image in full screen
Sharilyn Shelley Ann Gagnon has been identified as the woman found dead at the Airport Traveller's Inn in Calgary. Obtained by Global News

Calgary police have arrested a person in relation to a homicide at a hotel in the northeast earlier this week.

The body of Sharilyn Shelley Ann Gagnon was found in a room at the Traveller’s Inn on Tuesday night after reports of a disturbance.

Read more: Calgary police identify victim found dead at Airport Traveller’s Inn

Investigators believe Gagnon was killed sometime on Tuesday, but have not released her cause of death.

“We currently have one suspect in custody in relation to Tuesday’s homicide and serious assault,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

“Our detectives continue to investigate and believe this was a targeted attack and that it was domestic in nature.”

The name of the person arrested hasn’t been released, as they haven’t been formally charged.

Police said evidence also points to a link between the homicide and a serious assault on a man, who is being treated in hospital for serious, life-altering injuries.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

