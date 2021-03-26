No injuries after car collides with school bus in Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a car collided with a school bus in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Molson Street at Alfred Street in the town’s north end.

None of the reported 20 high school students or the school bus driver were injured. Today’s Northumberland’s reports the westbound school bus driver took evasive action to avoid the eastbound car, which sideswiped the bus.

The driver of the car was also not injured and is in police custody. A dog in the car was removed by animal control.

Police have yet to provide details on the collision.

— More to come.