Prince Edward County driver charged following collision with school bus

OPP have charged a driver after a collision with a school bus in Picton last week.

On Jan. 22, police were called to a collision on Elm Street in Picton. OPP say a vehicle “sideswiped” a school bus with seven students on board.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

After investigating the incident, OPP have charged a 64-year-old Prince Edward County resident with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act.

OPP did not respond right away to a request for further information.

