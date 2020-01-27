Menu

Crime

Prince Edward County driver charged following collision with school bus

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 11:10 am
A Prince Edward County resident has been charged after a collision involving a school bus.
Global News

OPP have charged a driver after a collision with a school bus in Picton last week.

On Jan. 22, police were called to a collision on Elm Street in Picton. OPP say a vehicle “sideswiped” a school bus with seven students on board.

READ MORE: Driver charged after school bus crash in Loyalist Township, OPP say

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

After investigating the incident, OPP have charged a 64-year-old Prince Edward County resident with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act.

OPP did not respond right away to a request for further information.

