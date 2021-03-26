Menu

Health

COVID-19: Poll finds support in B.C. for ‘vaccine passports’

By Jon Azpiri Global News
A majority of British Columbians support the idea of vaccine passports. View image in full screen
A majority of British Columbians support the idea of vaccine passports. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

A new survey has found that a majority of British Columbians support the idea of using proof-of-vaccination certificates for international travel.

The online survey conducted by Research Co. found that 73 per cent British Columbians think using a so-called “vaccine passport” for international travel was a good idea.

Some B.C. business groups call for vaccine passports – Mar 16, 2021

Sixty-four per cent of respondents thought proof of COVID-19 vaccination is a good idea for travel within Canada while 60 per cent liked the idea of a vaccine passport for travel within the province.

A majority also supported a vaccine passport for work at an office and to be able to go to the theatre or cinema.

Read more: Race for COVID-19 vaccine passports is on. Will Canada be left in the dust?

The federal government has been discussing the potential need for “vaccine passports,” but no decision has been made on whether or not it will be required.

Countries across the world have been grappling with the ethical and logistical concerns around vaccine passports.

Read more: Will we need vaccine passports for vacations? Expert answers travel questions

The European Union is developing a framework that will allow certificates from each individual European country to interoperate, smoothing out safe travel between the 27 bloc nations.

Officials hope to have it in place soon as soon as this summer.

— With files from Rachael D’Amore and Pia Araneta

