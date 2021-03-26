Menu

Economy

ATB Financial closes 10 branches in Alberta, leading to job loss

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 4:25 pm
A general view of a ATB logo seen in South Edmonton Common. View image in full screen
A general view of a ATB logo seen in South Edmonton Common. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amid a shift in customer behaviour, ATB Financial is set to close 10 branches across Alberta at the end of day Friday.

In a statement Friday, ATB Financial said it is responding to customer needs, as more people’s preferences have shifted to its digital channels.

Read more: ATB Financial projects Alberta’s real GDP will grow by 4.1% this year

Five locations are set to close in Calgary, four in Edmonton and one in Grande Prairie:

  • Calgary – Douglas Glen
  • Calgary – Walden
  • Calgary – Creekside
  • Calgary – Rocky Ridge
  • Calgary – West Spring
  • Edmonton – Mill Creek
  • Edmonton – South Common
  • Edmonton – Kenyon
  • Edmonton – Hawkstone
  • Grande Prairie – Southview

Thirty-nine staff members have been redeployed into new roles, while 13 people have lost their jobs, according to ATB Financial.

“At ATB, our customers and team members are at the centre of everything we do and this decision is not made lightly,” ATB Financial senior vice-president Aly Sumar said.

“A closure is only done after extensive consideration of many factors including the frequency of in-branch transactions, number of customers and customer growth. An integral part of deciding to close a location is knowing we can continue to support our customers, both virtually and at other ATB locations nearby. As more of our customers’ behaviours and preferences shift towards a range of full-service and digital channels, ATB is responding to these customer needs.”

Read more: Alberta’s jobless rate continues dropping, dips to 9.9 per cent in February

ATB Financial is an Alberta-based financial institution and Crown corporation with more than 300 branches in the province.

ATB Financial said the branches are set to close Friday. Customers at the affected locations were notified of the closures in January, the company said.

