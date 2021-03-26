Impaired driving arrests made at drive-thru, collision at intersection in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made two impaired driving arrests on Thursday, one of which involved a collision at an intersection.

Around 3:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with a light standard at the intersection of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Christopher Fitzgerald, 30, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving, driving with cannabis readily available, driving with a hand-held communication device, driving without a licence, driving with a seatbelt assembly removed and failure to surrender an insurance card and a vehicle permit.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 13.

Then around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a restaurant on Park Street North after employees reported a suspected impaired driver in the drive-thru.

Two officers on bike patrol located the suspect vehicle leaving the drive-thru and followed until a patrol car conducted a traffic stop nearby.

Kirk Sherwin, 39, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

During his arrest, police allegedly located fentanyl in his possession. He was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

“Police would like to thank the employees who stalled the order for a few minutes,” police stated.