Health

Outdoor fitness in Ontario lockdown regions allowed Monday, personal care services April 12

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario government will allow outdoor dining in Toronto and Peel, no change for fitness' COVID-19: Ontario government will allow outdoor dining in Toronto and Peel, no change for fitness
WATCH ABOVE (March 2020): After requesting to stay in the grey lockdown level, the provincial government will allow Toronto and Peel Region to allow outdoor dining once more. However, a request to expand outdoor activities to include fitness was not addressed in the decision. Matthew Bingley reports.

The Ontario government has announced that outdoor fitness will be able to resume for regions currently under the grey-level lockdown of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

On April 12, personal care services such as barber shops and hair and nail salons will be allowed to operate at a limited capacity and by appointment only.

Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor training for team and individual sports and outdoor personal training for up to 10 people will be allowed, so long as safety measures are adhered too effective Monday at 12:01 a.m., according to a news release on Friday.

Read more: Restaurants in Ontario regions with grey lockdown COVID-19 restrictions to be allowed outdoor dining

The province said it is also modifying outdoor capacity limits for weddings, funerals and religious services for regions in all levels of the colour-coded restriction framework effective Monday.

The limits will “be adjusted to allow for the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance. This change does not apply to social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions,” the release read.

Marinas and boating clubs will also be allowed to open club houses and food establishments for outdoor dining beginning April 12, according the release.

The government said target enforcement of restrictions will be focused on public health regions in the yellow, orange, red and grey levels.

The government also announced that two public health regions will be moved to different categories of the province’s framework.

On Monday, Hamilton moves from the red-control level to the grey-lockdown level and Eastern Ontario will be moving from red to the orange-restrict level.

More to come.

