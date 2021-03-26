Home under construction in north Edmonton destroyed by fire Friday

A house under construction in north Edmonton was levelled by a fire on Friday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say crews were called to the home in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue at around 2 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they decided to call for more units because of the size of the blaze.
EFRS said the home was destroyed and a neighbouring house also suffered damage.
The fire was declared under control shortly after 3 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
