Home under construction in north Edmonton destroyed by fire Friday

A house under construction in north Edmonton was levelled by a fire on Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say crews were called to the home in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue at around 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they decided to call for more units because of the size of the blaze.

EFRS said the home was destroyed and a neighbouring house also suffered damage.

View image in full screen Edmonton firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Dave Carels / Global News

The fire was declared under control shortly after 3 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

