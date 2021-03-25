Menu

Crime

Girl assaulted by 2 ‘unknown males’ in Sherwood Park, RCMP investigating

By Emily Mertz Global News
RCMP say a female youth was assaulted in Sherwood Park on her way home from school on a path near Conifer Street and Hazel Street on March 16, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP say a female youth was assaulted in Sherwood Park on her way home from school on a path near Conifer Street and Hazel Street on March 16, 2021. Wes Rosa, Global News

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating an assault on a “female youth” walking home from school.

According to RCMP, at around 3:15 p.m. on March 16, the girl was walking on a path between Conifer Street and Hazel Street in Sherwood Park “when she was assaulted by two unknown males.”

Trending Stories

She sustained minor injuries, RCMP said.

Officers are trying to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741.

