Girl assaulted by 2 ‘unknown males’ in Sherwood Park, RCMP investigating

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating an assault on a “female youth” walking home from school.

According to RCMP, at around 3:15 p.m. on March 16, the girl was walking on a path between Conifer Street and Hazel Street in Sherwood Park “when she was assaulted by two unknown males.”

She sustained minor injuries, RCMP said.

Officers are trying to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741.

