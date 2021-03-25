Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver arrested

Send this page to someone via email

An Ornge air ambulance service spokesperson says a woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Malaga Road, between Park Road and Oxford Street, for a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

An ORNGE spokesperson told Global News they responded to the call at around 3:42 p.m. and were taking the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.

Durham Regional Police reported a driver is in custody.

Road closures are in effect in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Road closed on Malaga Rd between Park Rd and Oxford St for a serious collision involving a pedestrian. @Ornge will be assisting with transport of victim. One driver in custody. Collision Investigators enroute. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/NMUFOsy3fU — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 25, 2021

