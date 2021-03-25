Menu

Crime

Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver arrested

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

An Ornge air ambulance service spokesperson says a woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Malaga Road, between Park Road and Oxford Street, for a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

An ORNGE spokesperson told Global News they responded to the call at around 3:42 p.m. and were taking the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.

Durham Regional Police reported a driver is in custody.

Road closures are in effect in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

