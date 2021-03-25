Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver arrested

An Ornge air ambulance service spokesperson says a woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Malaga Road, between Park Road and Oxford Street, for a serious collision involving a pedestrian.
An ORNGE spokesperson told Global News they responded to the call at around 3:42 p.m. and were taking the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.
Durham Regional Police reported a driver is in custody.
Road closures are in effect in the area as the investigation is ongoing.
