Crime

Peterborough man charged with first-degree murder in death of Tali Nolan in April 2020

By Greg Davis Global News
The body of Tali Nolan of Peterborough was found on April 3, 2020, at a McDonnel St. residence. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of a city woman nearly a year ago.

On April 3, 2020, the body of Tali Nolan was found at a McDonnel Street residence. Her death was initially treated as suspicious, but several days later, police said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Police had several updates during the year stating the investigation was complex. The cause of Nolan’s death has never been released.

Read more: 100 days later, still no suspect in Tali Nolan homicide investigation: Peterborough police

On Thursday, police say they made an arrest in the investigation.

James Emery, 50, of Rubidge Street, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“The arrest is the culmination of a year-long investigation into Tali’s death,” police said. “As the matter is now before the courts no further details about the case will be discussed.”

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The body of Tali Nolan of Peterborough was found on April 3 at a McDonnel St. residence.
While police are not looking for any further suspects in this case, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Service at 705.876.1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police ask for public’s help in murder case' Peterborough police ask for public’s help in murder case
Peterborough police ask for public’s help in murder case – Jul 13, 2020
