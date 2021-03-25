Emergency services hold parade to honour front-line workers in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services paraded with their sirens blaring and lights flashing around hospitals and vaccination clinics in the area on Thursday to honour front-line workers in Waterloo Region dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade included members of fire departments from Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo as well as police and paramedics.

“We worked with the Region of Waterloo, the cities and the municipalities, just to come together and find a way to say thank you to all the essential workers who have been really working throughout the past year to get the community through this pandemic,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

“It has been a year since the state of emergency was declared in the region.

Thank you for all you do, each and every day. https://t.co/CjKRXAr2PH — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 25, 2021

“So we wanted to do something special just to show them that we continue to be grateful for all that they’re doing.”

The parade visited all three of the area hospitals as well as several of the vaccination clinics.

“This time, we’re really happy to be able to include all of the staff and the volunteers that have been working around the clock in the vaccination clinics.

“Because they have been doing outstanding work, getting needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting that vaccination out there to assure our community can hopefully one day soon return to normal.”

It was great to see so many smiling faces across @WaterlooRegion during the Essential Service Appreciation Parade today. Thank you for all you do, each and every day. We are, truly, #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/putugIRdvv — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 25, 2021