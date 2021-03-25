Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Emergency services hold parade to honour front-line workers in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 4:11 pm
Emergency services vehicles parade past St. Mary's General Hospital. View image in full screen
Emergency services vehicles parade past St. Mary's General Hospital. @StMarysGenHosp / Twitter

Emergency services paraded with their sirens blaring and lights flashing around hospitals and vaccination clinics in the area on Thursday to honour front-line workers in Waterloo Region dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade included members of fire departments from Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo as well as police and paramedics.

Read more: Kitchener mayor’s annual address marks anniversary of region’s emergency declaration

“We worked with the Region of Waterloo, the cities and the municipalities, just to come together and find a way to say thank you to all the essential workers who have been really working throughout the past year to get the community through this pandemic,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

“It has been a year since the state of emergency was declared in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we wanted to do something special just to show them that we continue to be grateful for all that they’re doing.”

Trending Stories

The parade visited all three of the area hospitals as well as several of the vaccination clinics.

Read more: More than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

“This time, we’re really happy to be able to include all of the staff and the volunteers that have been working around the clock in the vaccination clinics.

“Because they have been doing outstanding work, getting needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting that vaccination out there to assure our community can hopefully one day soon return to normal.”

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Cambridge COVID-19Kitchener Fire DepartmentWaterloo Fire RescueCambridge Fire Department

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers