Canada

1 hospitalized after workplace fire in Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Emergency crews at the scene of an industrial fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of an industrial fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday. Global News

One person was rushed to hospital from the scene of a worksite fire on Thursday morning.

According to EMS, paramedics were called to the auto parts building on 54 Street S.E. at about 10 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building when crews arrived.

Employees in the building evacuated quickly.

“I was just at my computer and I heard screaming in the back,” worker Caitlin Rodych told Global News from outside the site.

“The next thing you know I saw flames flying up and I tried to get everyone out of the building.”

Five people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, and a man was taken to hospital with stable, non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on the cause of the blaze.

