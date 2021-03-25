Menu

Health

City of Hamilton sets new pop-up vaccination clinic dates for suburban areas

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 25, 2021 12:50 pm
The City of Hamilton will operate five COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics from March 31 through April 4. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton will operate five COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics from March 31 through April 4. Bill Barker / File / Global News

New dates have been finalized for “pop-up” vaccination clinics in five of Hamilton’s suburban communities.

The city says its mobile vaccination team will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 75 and over at five sites from March 31 to April 4.

Read more: Hamilton’s top doc ‘not convinced’ new lockdown would impact disease or deaths from COVID-19

The locations are Saltfleet Community Centre in Stoney Creek, Ancaster Rotary Club, Dundas Community Center, Glanbrook Municipal Service Centre and Harry Howell Arena in Waterdown.

The city says the mobile team will move to other locations after those dates, and appointments are required by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7.

Read more: City of Hamilton notifies west end residents of in-home visits from contractor with COVID-19

To date, the city and its health-care partners have administered just under 75,000 doses, with 11.4 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians having received a vaccine.

