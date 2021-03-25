City of Hamilton notifies west end residents of in-home visits from contractor with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton is alerting residents in the west end that a contractor who made in-home visits to homes to replace water meters has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the city said they learned of the result on Wednesday night and that the individual involved is currently self-isolating.

Public health is undergoing a contact tracing investigation and advising residents out of an abundance of caution.

“The contractor was completing in-home water meter replacements during the week of March 15 to 19, 2021 at homes in Dundas, Greensville and West Hamilton,” the city said.

City staff estimate the contractor visited around seven to nine homes per day and was wearing an N-95 mask in addition to other personal protective equipment (PPE) while inside residents’ homes.

