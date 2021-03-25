Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City of Hamilton notifies west end residents of in-home visits from contractor with COVID-19

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 10:31 am
View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

The city of Hamilton is alerting residents in the west end that a contractor who made in-home visits to homes to replace water meters has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the city said they learned of the result on Wednesday night and that the individual involved is currently self-isolating.

Read more: Hamilton’s top doc ‘not convinced’ new lockdown would impact disease or deaths from COVID-19

Public health is undergoing a contact tracing investigation and advising residents out of an abundance of caution.

“The contractor was completing in-home water meter replacements during the week of March 15 to 19, 2021 at homes in Dundas, Greensville and West Hamilton,” the city said.

City staff estimate the contractor visited around seven to nine homes per day and was wearing an N-95 mask in addition to other personal protective equipment (PPE) while inside residents’ homes.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Conservative MP from Hamilton calls for easing of restrictions in Ontario' Conservative MP from Hamilton calls for easing of restrictions in Ontario
Conservative MP from Hamilton calls for easing of restrictions in Ontario – Mar 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHamilton newsCity of HamiltondundasContractorGreensvilleWest HamiltonWater Meter

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers