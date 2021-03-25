Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 expenses push Nova Scotia budget into $585-million deficit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, right, looks on as Labi Kousoulis signs his oath of office in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Rankin has named Kousoulis as finance minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, right, looks on as Labi Kousoulis signs his oath of office in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Rankin has named Kousoulis as finance minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government has tabled a budget focused on coping with continuing pandemic costs and improving its health system, creating a $585-million projected deficit for 2021-22.

The new deficit estimate in Premier Iain Rankin’s first budget breaks a string of four consecutive balanced budgets, though the government has included a goal of returning to balance in four years.

Additional COVID-19 expenses of close to $276 million for such things as personal protective equipment and mental health services are adding to a health budget that’s consuming 42 per cent of the $12.5-billion overall budget.

Read more: Nova Scotia premier’s sudden changes to biodiversity bill invoking many strong feelings

The budget projects the largest mental health spending in the province’s history at $336.5 million, which includes a $12.3-million increase for new programming and $1.5 million to establish the new Office of Mental Health and Addictions.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Overall, long-term care and home care spending has increased to $1 billion, with $22.6 million added to increase the number of care assistants, expand access to outside health professionals and provide primary care in nursing homes.

The province says $617.3 million spent on Covid-19 expenses last year left it with a deficit of $705.5 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s capital plan revealed' Nova Scotia’s capital plan revealed
Nova Scotia’s capital plan revealed
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19LiberalsFinanceBudgetDeficitProvincial BudgetIain RankinLabi KousoulisNova Scotia BudgetNova Scotia deficit

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers