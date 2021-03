Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say a woman in her mid-20s was sent to hospital on Wednesday night after a shooting in the city’s east end.

Investigators say the victim was found by officers just after 11 p.m. near Barton Street East and Parkdale Street North.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents can expect a police presence in the area for much of Thursday for the investigation

