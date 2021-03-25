Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are investigating an altercation at the Metrotown Mall in which a West Vancouver man allegedly spat on someone after being asked to wear a mask.

The incident, which was partially captured on video, happened outside the McDonald’s around 11 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Mounties said the confrontation started after another bystander asked the 48-year-old man to wear a mask and he refused.

Police issued the man a $230 fine under the Emergency Programs Act for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space. Police are also investigating the alleged spitting as a possible assault.

Burnaby RCMP says the incident is a good example of why people should call police rather than try to enforce COVID-19 guidelines themselves and potentially risk confrontations.

Story continues below advertisement

0:56 Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store – Feb 20, 2021