Health

Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown' Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown
WATCH: Burnaby RCMP said the man was issued a fine and faces an assault investigation over the alleged spitting.

Burnaby RCMP are investigating an altercation at the Metrotown Mall in which a West Vancouver man allegedly spat on someone after being asked to wear a mask.

The incident, which was partially captured on video, happened outside the McDonald’s around 11 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Read more: Fist fight breaks out on Surrey bus after man refuses to put on mask: police

Mounties said the confrontation started after another bystander asked the 48-year-old man to wear a mask and he refused.

Police issued the man a $230 fine under the Emergency Programs Act for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space. Police are also investigating the alleged spitting as a possible assault.

Trending Stories

Burnaby RCMP says the incident is a good example of why people should call police rather than try to enforce COVID-19 guidelines themselves and potentially risk confrontations.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store' Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store
Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store – Feb 20, 2021
