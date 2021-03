Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a child suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” at a pool in Victoria on Wednesday.

Victoria police said the incident happened at a hotel in the 3100-block of Douglas Street.

Read more: Victoria Police Department investigating sudden death of a toddler

The child was rushed to hospital.

Victoria police said officers were supporting the family and investigating, but that the file was in its very early stages.

More to come…

3:57 Staying safe in pools this summer Staying safe in pools this summer – Jul 10, 2020

Advertisement