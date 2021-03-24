Concerns raised about proposed Alaska cruise ship legislation that could cost B.C. millions

Send this page to someone via email

Alaska is hoping to salvage the 2021 cruise ship season but at the expense of B.C.

The state wants to pass a new bill allowing ships to sail directly from Seattle to Alaska, without stopping at a B.C. port.

Ottawa recently extended its cruise ship ban until 2022 and this bill could potentially be another huge blow for B.C.’s tourism sector.

Cruise vessels carrying more than 100 people will not be allowed to enter Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022.

The cruise industry pumps millions into the B.C. economy.

Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, said previously the cruise industry accounts for about $130 million a year in the Victoria region alone and employs about 800 people.

Story continues below advertisement

1:25 Extension on cruise ship ban another blow to hard hit B.C. tourism industry Extension on cruise ship ban another blow to hard hit B.C. tourism industry – Feb 4, 2021

B.C is the hub of cruise travel in Canada, making up about 50 per cent of the country’s cruise traffic, according to a report from Destination BC.

The concern is that if this legislation is introduced in the U.S., there is no guarantee it would be reversed once cruise ships are allowed back in B.C.’s waters next year.

“If John Horgan continues to remain silent on the issue, we risk permanently losing hundreds of millions of dollars in cruise ship tourism revenue, plus the hundreds of B.C. businesses who rely on cruise ship traffic,” Opposition critic for tourism, arts, and culture Teresa Wat said in a release.

3:57 Impact of Canada’s decision to extend large cruise ship ban Impact of Canada’s decision to extend large cruise ship ban – Feb 11, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan was asked about the issue Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He said his government is confident the federal government will advocate this legislation will not be passed in the U.S.

“I’m fairly confident that the relationships that we’ve had with the United States will endure, in fact, grow stronger, as I know it has with Washington State,” Horgan said.

“I’ll certainly be reaching out to the Alaska governor’s office to just read and reaffirm and reinforce that we have a number of issues in common.

“I’m confident that this blip along the way is a result of frustration, quite frankly, by Alaska, that that we’re not having ships stopping in Canadian ports for very good reasons. And I think overwhelmingly British Columbians support that position.”

3:45 B.C. to hire out-of-work tourism and hospitality workers at COVID-19 vaccination clinics B.C. to hire out-of-work tourism and hospitality workers at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan also announced on Wednesday that the province plans to hire 1,400 out-of-work tourism and hospitality workers to assist with non-clinical staff work at mass-vaccination clinics.

The B.C. government will backstop some salaries for more than 1,400 tourism and hospitality workers being hired to work at COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinics.