Experts, officials call for Manitoba trail etiquette as hiking popularity spikes amid pandemic

The pandemic has more Manitobans exploring the province’s hiking trails, parks, and backcountry areas, but it also has some leaving behind more than they brought in.

John Officer visits Bird’s Hill Provincial Park every week and always makes sure to leave no trace of his visit. He says while most are respectful of the trail, it’s not the case for some.

View image in full screen Litter on the ground in Bird’s Hill Provincial Park on March 24, 2021. Marney Blunt / Global News

“Other times you get out of your car in the parking lot and (the litter) is already there, you don’t even have to hit the trail,” Officer said.

“There’s always litter. We come here, we pick up our garbage and put it in the garbage can over here, but you go in the bush and there’s bottles. People just can’t walk that 50 yards.”

Jaime Manness, the author of Hike Manitoba, says trail users need to be respectful of both the environment and others around them.

“It comes down to being a respectful hiker and packing out what you pack in. If it fits in your backpack on the way in, I promise it fits on the way back to your car,” Manness told Global News.

“Be mindful of your presence on the trails. Hiking with music is something we saw a lot of last summer. I had never really encountered that, and that might be fun for the hiker but maybe not for the people that are around them.”

Manitoba Parks has recently put out social media statements reminding trail users to keep their dogs on leash and clean up after them. Manness says it’s not only poor trail etiquette, but it’s also harmful to the environment.

“Dog (waste) has a lot of ingredients that are foreign to the wilderness, (from) pet food,” she said. “And it’s actually one of the number one contaminants in the small waterways and streams is dog waste, and it also really ruins an experience if you’re hiking and you step in it”.

Manness also says hikers need to ensure they know the trail before going out, and ensure they are well-prepared.

“Researching the trail you’re going to hike and knowing what to expect in terms of difficulty of the trail,” she said. “And also being prepared — I have seen a lot of folks last summer with flip flops and no water and they’re embarking on a 10 to 12-km hike”.

The peaked interest in hiking during the pandemic has many trailhead parking lots jam-packed on weekends, with cars parking along highways and roads near the trails. The province is urging trail users to avoid parking along the road, and either find a trail elsewhere or come during non-peak times.

View image in full screen Manitoba Parks is urging trail users to avoid parking along the roads if the trailhead parking lot is full. Manitoba Parks

Manness says it’s good incentive to do your research before you head out and find a trail less travelled.

“Find some trails that are less popular and check those out, that will increase your experience,” she said. “It’s a much better experience when you’re not with 200 of your closest friends.”

