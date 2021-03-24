44 new COVID-19, 53 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the regional total up to 7,377, including 1,079 total variant cases and 195 total deaths.

On Tuesday, the health unit administered 2,355 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses given up to 73,263.

Twenty-three of Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases are in Barrie, while five are in Innisfil and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest are in Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater and Tay Township.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 7,377 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,687 — have recovered, while 23 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at five workplaces, four educational settings, one institutional setting and one community setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 333,690, including 7,263 deaths.

