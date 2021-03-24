Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

44 new COVID-19, 53 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario healthcare unions call for public inquiry into hospitals, long-term care' Ontario healthcare unions call for public inquiry into hospitals, long-term care
WATCH: Several Ontario unions representing healthcare workers are calling for a public inquiry into the province's hospitals and long-term care homes. Brittany Rosen has more.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the regional total up to 7,377, including 1,079 total variant cases and 195 total deaths.

On Tuesday, the health unit administered 2,355 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses given up to 73,263.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Twenty-three of Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases are in Barrie, while five are in Innisfil and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest are in Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater and Tay Township.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Here’s who’s eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in 2nd phase of Ontario’s plan

Of the region’s total 7,377 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,687 — have recovered, while 23 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at five workplaces, four educational settings, one institutional setting and one community setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 333,690, including 7,263 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Essential workers left off phase 2 vaccination list seek clarity from Ontario government' Essential workers left off phase 2 vaccination list seek clarity from Ontario government
Essential workers left off phase 2 vaccination list seek clarity from Ontario government
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers