2-vehicle crash involving a semi north of Edmonton on Highway 18

A collision occurred between a tractor trailer and a vehicle on a highway north of Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

Westlock RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 18, east of the village of Clyde. The crash happened at a curve in the highway, near the intersection with Range Road 242.

Global News could see a Gordon Food Service semi truck and trailer jack-knifed on the road, and a heavily-damaged red vehicle in the ditch of the single-lane highway.

RCMP, peace officers, firefighters from Busby and tow trucks responded to the crash.

A semi and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 18 at Range Road 242, north of Edmonton near Westlock, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Cam Cook, Global News

A news release from police was sent just before 11 a.m., but it’s not known when the crash itself occurred. Police also did not say how many people were involved in the crash or what kind of injuries were sustained.

RCMP advised drivers to be careful as delays were expected in the area, and drive according to the road conditions. It was snowing in that area and the highway was visibly icy on Wednesday morning, Global News observed on scene.

RCMP said an update with more information would be provided once more details become available.