Education

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new combined French high school in Kingston

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 4:16 pm
Construction of a new building that will hold both Catholic and public French high schools in Kingston began Tuesday. The project is expected to be done for the 2022 school year. View image in full screen
Construction of a new building that will hold both Catholic and public French high schools in Kingston began Tuesday. The project is expected to be done for the 2022 school year. CEPEO

Work on a new combined French language high school in Kingston’s west end is officially underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Wheathall Street and Demers Avenue, the new subdivision behind the RioCan Centre.

Both the French Catholic and public school boards that serve the Kingston area will share the school. The new site will combine Mille-Iles and Marie-Rivier schools, and will be home to about 600 students.

Read more: Province announces funding for four new Kingston-area schools

The province announced $39 million in funding to build the facility last fall.

Construction on the project should be complete for the start of the 2022 school year.

More traffic concerns around a Kingston school campus – Mar 3, 2021
