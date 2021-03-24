Groundbreaking ceremony held for new combined French high school in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Work on a new combined French language high school in Kingston’s west end is officially underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Wheathall Street and Demers Avenue, the new subdivision behind the RioCan Centre.

Both the French Catholic and public school boards that serve the Kingston area will share the school. The new site will combine Mille-Iles and Marie-Rivier schools, and will be home to about 600 students.

The province announced $39 million in funding to build the facility last fall.

Construction on the project should be complete for the start of the 2022 school year.

