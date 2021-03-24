Menu

Money

Ford government: don’t expect balanced budgets until 2029

By Erica Alini Global News
Click to play video: 'Ford says Budget 2021 to include $3.7 million to help seniors, persons with disabilities get vaccines' Ford says Budget 2021 to include $3.7 million to help seniors, persons with disabilities get vaccines
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said that in the 2021 Budget, which will be presented Wednesday, will include $3.7 million towards transportation to help seniors and persons with disabilities get COVID-19 vaccines. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy added they would be working with transportation services in order to “quite literally drive you” to a vaccine appointment, though did not say when this would begin.

The 2021 Ontario budget is out, and the takeaway is clear: the government of Premier Doug Ford is staying the course.

The province is expected to stick to its November forecast of a $33.1 billion deficit for the upcoming fiscal year, with overall spending coming in at $173 billion, just a tad below the $187 billion the government said it would spend in 2020-21.

Read more: Ontario chambers of commerce, boards of trade ask Ford to adjust business restrictions

The deficit would then shrink to $27.7 billion in 2022-22 and $20.2 billion in 2023-24, the government’s base projections show.

Chris MacDougall/Global News
Chris MacDougall/Global News.

 

While deficits of this size are “neither sustainable nor desirable” in the long term, they are “necessary” for the time being, as the province ramps up a massive vaccine rollout and seeks to jump-start its battered economy, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in the foreword to his very first budget.

The forecast of $33.1 billion in deficit spending for fiscal 2021-22 comes even as the government now expects Ontario’s economy to have shrunk by 5.7 per cent in 2020 – appreciably less than the 6.5 per cent contraction it predicted in its November 2020 budget.

Trending Stories

The province’s planning projections, which are slightly lower than those the government collected from private sector economists, now show the economy growing by four per cent in 2021 and 4.3 per cent in 2022, before slowing down to 2.5 per cent and 2 per cent growth in 2023 and 2024.

If the economy evolves as those projections indicate, Ontario government coffers wouldn’t get out of the red until 2029-2030, budget documents show.

However, given the uncertainties surround the COVID-19 health emergency and its economic impacts, the budget also provides a “faster growth” and “slower growth” alternative scenarios, as it did in its 2020 edition. Under the more optimistic scenario, the province would be able to eliminate its deficit as soon as 2027-28. In the slower-growth scenario, it would take until 2031-32.

Read more: Ontario eases some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for bars, restaurants to boost economy

Ontario’s debt as a share of GDP is expected to climb to 48.8 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year, up from its current level of 47.1 per cent. By 2023-24 the size of the province’s debt load will be just over half of its GDP.

The government is banking on economic growth alone – without need for tax hikes or spending cuts – reducing the deficit to zero over the next several years. Tax revenues are expected to grow by more than $14 billion between the current fiscal year and 2023-24 but only as a result of growing employment, incomes and business activity.

Read more: Ontario budget doubles child benefit, creates jobs training tax credit for 2021

While provincial employment has rebounded strongly after collapsing in March and April of 2020, it is still 4.1 per cent – or 305,300 jobs – below its pre-pandemic levels, according to government estimates.

The job-losses have been especially severe among young Ontarians aged 15 to 24 and part-time workers, with employment in the accommodation and food services industry still more than 25 per cent below what it was before the onset of the health emergency.

 

