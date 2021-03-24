Menu

Crime

Cocaine, swords seized in traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 12:48 pm
Items seized by RCMP near Powerview. View image in full screen
Items seized by RCMP near Powerview. RCMP Manitoba

Two people have been charged with drug and weapons offences after an afternoon traffic stop south of Powerview, Man., on March 18.

RCMP said they seized around 20 grams of cocaine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash, and weapons. A photo of the items seized shows a pair of swords as part of the haul.

Winnipeg police say $40K in cocaine found in Sage Creek drug bust

The driver, 44, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police found that his 41-year-old passenger was wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Both men have been taken into custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust
WPS Organized Crime Unit on multi-provincial drug bust – Feb 25, 2021
