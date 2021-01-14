Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police say $40K in cocaine found in Sage Creek drug bust

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are facing drug trafficking charges following a raid at a Sage Creek home Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are facing drug trafficking charges following a raid at a Sage Creek home Tuesday. File / Global News

A man and woman are facing charges after police say $40,000 worth of cocaine was found during a raid at a Sage Creek home.

Police raided the home in the 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into cocaine trafficking.

Read more: Kilos of cocaine bound for Eastern Canada seized in Manitoba, RCMP say

Once inside the home, police say investigators from the guns and gangs unit found 20 ounces of cocaine, $10,000 in cash, as well as drug packaging materials.

Justin Joseph Paille, 31, of Winnipeg, and a 33-year-old woman, also from Winnipeg, have both been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Paille has been detained in custody while the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver' Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver – Jun 26, 2020

 

