Winnipeg police say $40K in cocaine found in Sage Creek drug bust

A man and woman are facing charges after police say $40,000 worth of cocaine was found during a raid at a Sage Creek home.
Police raided the home in the 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into cocaine trafficking.
Once inside the home, police say investigators from the guns and gangs unit found 20 ounces of cocaine, $10,000 in cash, as well as drug packaging materials.
Justin Joseph Paille, 31, of Winnipeg, and a 33-year-old woman, also from Winnipeg, have both been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Paille has been detained in custody while the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.
Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
