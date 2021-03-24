Menu

Canada

Canada slaps sanctions on Russian officials amid ‘deteriorating human rights situation’

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 11:46 am
Russia promises response after U.S. levies sanctions over Navalny detention
Russia promises response after U.S. levies sanctions over Navalny detention – Mar 2, 2021

Canada has slapped new sanctions on Russian officials, citing a “deteriorating human rights situation” relating to the treatment of vocal Russian government critic Alexei Navalny.

In a statement released Wednesday, Global Affairs said the new sanctions are aimed at highlighting the “shrinking space for civil society and independent voices” in Russia.

“The sanctions are part of a concerted diplomatic effort to bring pressure on senior figures in Russia’s administration involved in the attempted murder of (Alexei) Navalny, his subsequent prosecution, and the silencing of Russian citizens who protested his treatment with heavy-handed and often violent methods,” read the statement.

Read more: Navalny urges Russians from jail to free country from ‘thieves’

The sanctions are hitting nine Russian officials, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a tweet, and are being applied in conjunction with similar sanctions from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

“The Russian government has repeatedly shown its unwillingness to respect the basic rights of its own people and address concerns raised on multiple occasions by the international community,” said Garneau in a quote published as a part of a press release about the sanctions.

“Alongside our partners, Canada will continue to increase pressure on the Russian government to unconditionally release Mr. Navalny and his supporters who have been unlawfully detained. Russia’s gross human rights violations will not go unanswered.”

EU sanctions would send 'clear message' to Putin supporters, Navalny ally says
EU sanctions would send 'clear message' to Putin supporters, Navalny ally says – Feb 22, 2021

Last August, Navalny – who leads the opposition party in Russia and has been vocally critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin – was sickened by the Russian Nerve agent Novichok. While he survived the attempted murder after months of recuperation in Germany, he was swiftly arrested upon his arrival in Russia. The authorities said he had allegedly violated parole.

His arrest spurred protests across the country, with Russians taking to the streets to express their discontent with crackdown on criticism against Putin. Russian police have arrested thousands of those protesters.

Navalny has since been transferred to a penal colony in Russia to serve out his sentence after what many rights groups referred to as a “show trial.”

— With files from The Associated Press

